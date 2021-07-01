What Janice Dickinson Wants to Tell Bill Cosby Now That He's Out of Prison (Exclusive)

Janice Dickinson has a message for Bill Cosby, after the 83-year-old comedian was released from prison on Wednesday due to his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand getting overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Dickinson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier in an exclusive sit-down on Wednesday and shared what she would say to Cosby now if she could. The 66-year-old model first claimed Cosby raped her in a 2014 interview with ET, which his lawyer at the time, Marty Singer, denied in a statement. She claimed that the incident occurred in 1982, when she met up with Cosby in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, after he reached out to her and offered to help her with her career.

"Oh, I would say, don't be so happy with yourself, buddy, because you know what you did to me," she said she would tell Cosby today.

Dickinson also shared her reaction at watching footage of Cosby return to his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Cosby, who has maintained that his encounter with Constand was consensual, held a press conference after being released, though did not speak.

"Bill Cosby didn't speak for himself, he didn't speak out loud about how his experience was," she said. "He didn't apologize once again to all the victims. ... I would say to him personally, you've got a whole lot of nerve coming out and smiling and giving peace signs."

"I would hope that Mr. Cosby would say I'm sorry," she added. "But that's never gonna happen."

Cosby was initially charged in the Constand case in 2015. He was acquitted during his first trial in 2017. The next year, during Cosby's retrial, he was convicted of all three felony sex-assault counts. But on Wednesday, the court found that an agreement Cosby had with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case, according to documents obtained by ET. Cosby previously said that he relied on that agreement before agreeing to testify in his accuser's civil lawsuit.

Dickinson was one of several women to testify against Cosby during the Pennsylvania retrial in April 2018. She also filed a defamation lawsuit against both Cosby and Singer in response to Singer's refutation of her allegations, claiming they attempted to brand her a liar and discredit her. Singer was later dismissed from the suit by the judge, however, Cosby was not. In 2019, she reached a settlement in her defamation case.

"I think the justice system is really f**ked up," Dickinson told ET about Cosby's conviction being overturned. "It's, like, devastating that after all the pain and anguish that these women went through, myself included, Beverly Johnson [who also accused Cosby of once drugging her]. I know they're feeling the same way that I am. I know I'm mad. I know they're disappointed, and sisters, we gotta hang in there, that's what I want to say to them."

"I hope the women get help from an expert that they deserve," she added. "And I hope that this can send a big message for women all over to get help immediately, go have a rape test if you get raped and seek proper justice immediately. Don't let it linger for seven years or else you'll have lost your spot in the statute of limitations."

As for the big reactions to Cosby's release, Dickinson commented on his The Cosby Show co-star, Phylicia Rashad, standing by him, writing, "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Rashad later tweeted that she fully supports survivors of sexual assault coming forward, and that her initial post was "in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth."

"Well, I really admire and respect Phylicia Rashad. But today, she had backwards thinking because after she came out and said that, she then came out and said I support the women," Dickinson commented. "And so, make up your mind, Phylicia."

Meanwhile, Dickinson said she's dealing with trauma to this day, but is now sober.

"But after the trauma did come up the very first time, I was not a pleasant woman to live with, ask my husband," she shared. "You know, I would have these mood swings that I'd go in and out of, like, just like being a spaz. You know, I'd have these mood swings and I was in and out of altered reality. ... It always took me back to that fateful night in 1982 in Nevada. I just don't have any words to describe the pain that was inflicted upon me."

"Today, I am sober through the grace of God," she continued. "I have a great family, a wonderful husband, two great children, two great stepchildren, a grandson. I'm very happy with my family. I never thought I'd be granny Janny, so I'm fortunate and very blessed."

On Wednesday, Cosby tweeted a statement after his release. "I have never changed my stance nor my story," the tweet reads. "I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law."

His attorney, Brian Perry, said, "We've said from day one, we just didn't think he was treated fairly. And that...the system has to be fair, and fortunately the Supreme Court agreed with us. He's happy, his wife is happy. The system only works if it's fair to all sides. That's the bottom line."