Wesley Snipes, Alison Brie to Guest on Disney's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': See First Look (Exclusive)

Disney Channel's upcoming animated series, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, is roaring for an out-of-this-world launch!

The anticipated show, which follows Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Marvel's first Black teenage superhero and one of the most intelligent people in the Marvel universe, revealed the star-studded guest cast and a very first look at the series at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday afternoon, and only ET has all the exclusive details.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, set to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+, follows the adventures of 13-year-old Lunella (Diamond White) and her 10-ton T-rex, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore). The main voice cast includes Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi, Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend/manager, Casey, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous Trickster.

ET can reveal Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Cobi Smulders and Wesley Snipes have joined the project in guest roles. Additionally, Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson will recur.

In the first clip from the series, revealed Thursday during the series' Comic-Con panel with the cast and producers, Lunella, Casey and Devil Dinosaur prepare for their mission in New York City's Lower East Side. Watch below.

Other guest stars to be featured include Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, May Calamawy, Wilson Cruz, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzman, astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer and Tajinae Turner.

Check out the exclusive first look at the official poster, revealed at Comic-Con.

Disney

