Wendy Williams Denies 'All Allegations' About Her Mental Health Amid Bank Battle

Wendy Williams is firing back at Wells Fargo over claims she's the victim of "financial exploitation," saying "she is fine" and "she is of sound mind."

In a statement to ET, Williams' lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, said on Friday that "Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being." Thomas also offered details as to why Williams is in a legal battle with Wells Fargo.

"Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy's behalf," the statement read. "Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend."

Williams recently filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo asking the judge to order Wells Fargo to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and grant Williams "access to any and all accompanying statements." She also wants the bank to be barred "from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld" from Williams' own personal and business accounts.

Wells Fargo also filed a letter saying it is "open to arranging with [Williams'] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities and the like." The judge has yet to announce a ruling on the matter.

The legal battle stems from Wells Fargo initially filing a letter in court, claiming it has strong reason to believe Williams "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." The bank claimed it took the dramatic step because Williams' financial advisor "recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams'] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns."

In reference to those claims, Williams' attorney said in a statement that "it saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy's financial affairs."

In court docs, Williams claimed that the financial advisor in question was terminated due to her "malfeasance in relation to [Williams'] accounts and [her] improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship."

Williams attorney, in a statement, says the TV personality has gone to great lengths to figure out how all of this transpired.

"She has spoken to several bank representatives and has even gone into a local branch and discussed this issue with bank managers, as clear evidence that there are no concerns about her state of mind," the statement read. "In fact, Wells Fargo’s alleged suspicions were never raised until Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank at Wells Fargo due to the bank's mishandling of her complaints against her advisor."

Williams' lawyer also touched on her state of mind and offered an update on her health progress.

"During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns," the statement read. "Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind."

The lawyer also thanked the fans, on Williams' behalf, for patiently awaiting her return.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Wells Fargo says its "priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy. As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts."

The statement added, "We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do."