Wells Adams on How the Supersized Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Will Be 'So Different' From Past Years

Bachelor in Paradise is getting bigger and better for season 8. Wells Adams, BiP's resident bartender, appeared on the latest episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast and revealed how the upcoming supersized season will be unlike any other.

"ABC ordered 13 more hours than we have done in the past, so that’s like six more episodes depending on how they cut it up," Adams said. "… Our shoot schedule didn’t get longer. I just think that all the things that in the past would be left on the cutting room floor, will now be on the show, so I’m excited for that."

Also making the upcoming season different is that it got underway much sooner than usual, meaning Adams, a Bachelor Nation mainstay, didn't know many of the people who popped up on the beach.

"This is so different from years past because usually, we would start filming about halfway through the season of The Bachelorette while it’s airing, so I would watch while we were filming so I could get a grasp of these guys," Adams explained. "This is different because I went and filmed an entire season with a bunch of guys that I didn’t know... I really went in there with eyes unclouded and just had no bias at all."

As for what the season will bring, Adams promised that there's plenty of drama -- and love stories -- to come.

"There’s a lot of crying, there's a lot of sweating and yelling into the ocean, there’s a lot of crabs," Adams quipped. "And then there's a lot of love and there are some really beautiful stories at the end."

I can't believe I'm about to say this...but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

In his personal life, Adams is gearing up for his wedding to Sarah Hyland. The pair has postponed their nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 and learned an important lesson along the way.

"We originally got engaged in July of 2019, we were going to get married on 8/8/2020, and then we were supposed to get married on July 31st of 2021 and then again [it was delayed due to COVID]. Now we’re at this year," Adams said. "… I think we realized if we can make it through this, we can make it through anything."

When it comes to the wedding day itself, Adams said that he and his fiancée have taken several pieces of advice from other couples.

"I’ve gotten a lot of advice from people who are married, who’ve gone through it, and the couple of things I’ve heard are - during the wedding, never leave each other’s side… I think that’s a good one," he said. "The other one is to make sure you take time for your selves. We’ll leave after the ceremony, get away from everybody else, and spend time with one another."

Their cake, Adams teased, will be "rustic looking and "off the wall."

"When we gave it to the baker she was like, 'This is so different. I’ve never had this," Adams recalled.

When ET spoke to Adams last September, he shared why he and Hyland were determined to have a big wedding, despite the postponements.

"We're kind of so committed that we're like, 'Well, we got to have the big wedding.' And so, it's coming. We have a lot of rich friends. We want them to give us gifts," he quipped. "So, we're going to do it and hopefully it's not going to get postponed again. Fingers crossed."

Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Sept. 27th on ABC. Watch the video below for more on Adams and Hyland.