Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Give Update on Their Wedding

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have put a pause on wedding plans. During their appearance on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, the couple opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic had affected their plans to tie the knot.

"No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland explained to Chris Harrison. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Hyland, who has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, is immunocompromised, and at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus.

The actress got engaged to Adams in July 2019, three years after he vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart on her season of The Bachelorette. Hyland was a big Bachelor fan, and tweeted about Adams after watching him on Fletcher's Men Tell All special. Adams DM'd her, and he and Hyland started dating in 2017.

In an August 2019 interview with ET, Adams said he and Hyland planned to take their time with wedding planning.

"I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like, when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ...It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun," Adams said.

"We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time," he added.

The former reality star shared, "Also, Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer's glue is going to be involved. So, I think we're just holding off on that."

As for whether Adams and Hyland could tie the knot on TV, he said fans shouldn't get their hopes up. "I think they know I would never do that," he quipped.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Adams and Hyland in the video below.