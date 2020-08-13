Watch the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens Throw Shade and Make Out in 'Vegas Revue' First Look

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue is set to be a roller coaster of emotions, as this first look at the premiere previews backstage drama, pandemic fears and at least one makeout session between Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Kameron Michaels.

"Like, why haven't we hung out more often?" Vanjie questions Kameron in the teaser, cutting to the big kiss and their fellow queens' shocked reactions. To which Vanjie coyly teases, "Sometimes the s**t you're looking for could be right there."

The six-episode docuseries follows Vanjie and Kameron, plus Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls and Yvie Oddly, as they descend on Sin City to launch RuPaul's very first Vegas residency, RuPaul's Drag Race Live!.

Vegas Revue will not only document the expected drama of putting on a drag show -- the backstage "fighting, yelling, hooping and hollering," as Vanjie puts it -- but shows the queens learning about the coronavirus pandemic.

"New York declared a state of emergency today and they're shuttin' down Broadway," Derrick says. COVID-19 would eventually shut down their own show, but in the clip, Kameron adds, "I have no idea what's going on or what's going to happen to us. This is kind of scary."

Watch the first three minutes of the premiere episode below.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on VH1.