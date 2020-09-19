Watch Nick Cordero's 1-Year-Old Son Elvis Burst Into a Big Smile Listening to His Posthumous Album

Two months after his death, the late Nick Cordero is bringing joy to his son, Elvis Eduardo, through music. Cordero died in July following health complications related to the coronavirus.

Music played a strong role in his lengthy hospital stay, with his wife Amanda Kloots starting an online musical tribute and challenge in April. Kloots and many of Cordero's friends and fans rocked out in honor of the Broadway star.

Now, Cordero's music is helping keep his memory alive for his son.

Kloots took to social media on Friday to post a sweet video showing Elvis listening to Cordero’s album, Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below. The record was released posthumously Thursday, on what would have been Cordero’s 42nd birthday.

Kloots’ cute video showed little Elvis beaming and smiling while mesmerized by the music.

“It’s because of Nick that I listen to music first thing in the morning,” Kloots captioned the clip. “I used to turn on the news until he made me start my day instead with music. It changed my mornings! I was less anxious, I was dancing while making coffee, we would have fun picking out songs.”

“So when Elvis was born I started MUSICAL MORNINGS!” she continued. “I’d put on a song and record a little bit for my stories then let the music keep going as we started our day as a family. Most days music plays in the house 24/7. It’s an instant mood shift, energy lifter, motivation and inspiration in our home. I want Elvis to know the importance of music. HOORAY FOR MUSIC!”

Kloots then shared how Elvis bursts into a big smile anytime he hears Cordero’s tunes.

“This is Elvis this morning listening to Nicks album,” she said. “Whenever I play Nicks songs he hears his voice and stops in his tracks and does this, gets a big smile on his face. Thank GOD we have music! Thank God!”

One day earlier, Kloots marked what would have been Cordero’s 42nd birthday with another touching post.

"My angel in heaven is celebrating his birthday today,” she captioned photos from his 41st birthday party in 2019. “Happy 42nd Birthday baby. I bet you’re having quite the celebration up there, probably singing to everyone. Elvis and I will be singing here on earth to you."

