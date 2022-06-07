Watch Joshua Jackson Stop a TV Interview to Say Hello to His Daughter

Joshua Jackson had a total #GirlDad moment while promoting his new TV series, stopping in the middle of an interview on a daytime talk show to say his to his 2-year-old daughter, Janie.

Jackson and his Dr. Death co-star Christian Slater made an appearance during the third hour of The Today Show where they were promoting the Peacock series. But, in the middle of the interview, Jackson was inevitably asked about his time on the hit teen drama Dawson's Creek. Jackson was in the middle of walking down memory lane when, out of nowhere, he briefly interrupted the interview so he could give his daughter a shout-out.

"If I can for one second. This is the first time my daughter is watching me on TV," he said. "So, if I can just say, 'Hi, baby. Daddy loves you. I'll be home tonight!" He then waved to the camera as the panel sweetly embraced the moment. Jackson was then asked how old she is and he responded, "She's 25 months, as she's happy to tell you."

Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, share Janie. Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in 2019.

Back in March, the coupled attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards and Jackson told ET how Janie wanted to tag along!

"When we were leaving to come down here today, she was like, 'I come work? I come too? I come too,'" Jackson said with a laugh. When asked if the tiny little talker's destined to be an actor like her parents, Jackson set loftier goals for his little one.

"[Being an] actress is gonna be too small for her" Jackson shared. "She's gonna rule the world."

Jackson told ET back in July 2021 that starting a family with Turner-Smith changed his life.

"There is nothing that is not better off than being married to her and having that baby. It's everything," Jackson told ET's Lauren Zima. "I wanted to say congratulations to her. [Jodie] is in Cannes right now for the first time with her movie ... I wish I could be with you there, love."