Watch ‘Below Deck’ Stars Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry ‘Finally’ Get Engaged in Italy

Engagement on board! Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry are “finally” engaged. The couple announced the happy news on social media Thursday.

The two shared a slideshow featuring a video of the Italy proposal and photos, including a romantic snap of them sharing a kiss before popping open a celebratory bottle of G.H. Mumm bubbly. And, naturally, the toast appeared to go down on a boat!

The proposal video showed Duggan looking confused about why Berry was filming her as she sat in front of a fountain. “What are you doing? You’re recording,” she said.

She then appeared stunned as Berry crouched down next to her and presented a ring.

“Are you serious,” Duggan can be heard saying twice in the clip.

Berry also turned to the camera to note the ring he was using was “for show.”

“Well folks, it finally happened 🥰💍,” Duggan captioned the slideshow, which also featured a photo of the gemstone-encrusted ring.

Berry also posted about the proposal, writing, “I did a thing 🙈 💍 @liveandsetsail ❤️ #engaged.”

"So excited for you guys!!!” series co-star Jenna MacGillivray commented on the post. “You deserve all the love in the world.”

The couple have since been sailing around St. Tropez, with Duggan sharing video clips from their adventures on her Instagram stories on Monday.

