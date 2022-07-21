Waka and Tammy Navigate Life After Split in 'What the Flocka' Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)

It's a new beginning on the upcoming season of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka! Over a year after the season 2 finale, the duo is back for another round of trying to face life's trials and tribulations after going their separate ways. ET is exclusively unveiling the new teaser showing fans exactly what the former couple has been up to since calling it quits after eight years of marriage.

The footage highlights Waka and Tammy's struggles this season, as they attempt to build a new and happy life without each other. Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

"Waka and I haven't seen each other in a minute," Tammy says in the trailer. "So I don't have a partner like I did before and it's just me now."

"It hurts to watch somebody lose faith in you while everybody else believes you're Superman," Waka says, before revealing to his mother, Debra Antney, that he still wants "like 10 kids."

Seasons 1 and 2 followed Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera after they starred in VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. They explored the couple's tumultuous navigation through married life: from home renovation and juggling Tammy’s bustling music career to parenting Charlie and meddling in-laws.

During an Instagram Live in March, Tammy confirmed the rumors that she and the Cali rapper had split, that the two are still co-parenting her daughter, Charlie, despite them not being together, and were still filming their reality show.

In a conversation on the podcast, It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper, Waka opened up about their split and where the relationship stands today, saying that Tammy is still his "best friend, that's my dog."

"People just want it to be fighting and hating and something happened. Hell no, we’re just grown," he added. "Why is it that, when people evolve for the better, why does there have to be something attached to it that’s slimy as spit? … Why it gotta be so nasty if we ain’t nasty? It’s love though, me and Tammy stamped."

Waka went on to say that he's not sure if he would pursue any other kind of relationship with the Love & Hip Hop star because "anything other than that [marriage] might be toxic."

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. New episodes will be available on AMC's ALLBLK every Monday following its premiere on WE tv.