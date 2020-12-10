Viral 'Fleetwood Mac' Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca Reacts to Mick Fleetwood's Surprise Video (Exclusive)

Nathan Apodaca is overwhelmed by his recent internet fame. ET's Denny Directo recently spoke to Apodaca, who went viral after posting a video on TikTok of himself skateboarding while drinking Ocean Spray and singing along to Fleetwood Mac's 1977 track, "Dreams."

The post garnered the attention of millions of people, including that of Mick Fleetwood, who started his own TikTok account to post a copycat version of Apodaca's video.

"It was insane because I was like, 'Wow. Mick Fleetwood has a TikTok account?' And then I went inside his videos to check it out, and I was like, 'No, he made a TikTok account just to do this video,'" Apodaca said. "He put my name in the comments and everything. I actually even got a letter from him. It's just insane."

Fleetwood's post shocked Apodaca, largely because he's been a fan of the band since his childhood and now listens to their music with his own daughter.

Though Apodaca hasn't yet heard from Stevie Nicks or other members of Fleetwood Mac, he's thrilled with the support he's received from people around the world, the extent of which he was unaware of until his family stepped in.

"When my mom and my aunties started sending it to me, that's when I realized, OK, maybe this is actually bigger than I think it is," he recalled. "It's insane. I know my videos bring smiles and this one just surpassed craziness. It's insane. I feel blessed that so many people can get so much joy out of this video... It's just amazing that you can get that through an app. It's just amazing that I can reach people that way."

The video brought so much joy to people that Ocean Spray took notice, gifting Apodaca a truck filled with bottles of their juice.

"I was just cruisin' with my juice, you know what I mean? It was just insane," he said. "For them to go out and get me a truck... and to have it presented to me by my daughter, it was insane, man. They went all out... It's just a blessing, man."

As for what he plans to do now, Apodaca told ET that he hopes to get job opportunities after becoming a viral sensation.

"I'm trying to do work... [or] promotions or something. Instead of getting donations, I'd rather do something," he explained. "I'm a worker. That's what I've always been. I've worked since I was 14... Ever since I dropped out of school in 10th grade, that's all I've done is work. I'm a worker. I wanna work. I just wanna be out there."

No matter what the future holds, Apodaca knows he'll continue to be himself, something he encourages everyone else to do, too.

"If you guys are struggling, go out and do something that makes you happy. If it's as simple as dancing, as simple as taking a walk down the street, or skating, just anything that makes you happy... go out and do that," he said. "Just forget about what people are thinking, what people are saying... while you're doing what you're doing. Be you. Just be you."