Viola Davis and Husband Julius Tennon on Playing Michael Jordan's Parents in 'Air' (Exclusive)

Love on and off the big screen! Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, walked the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday for the L.A. premiere of their biographical drama, Air.

In the film, the real-life husband and wife play Michael Jordan's parents, Deloris Jordan and James Jordan. Directed by Ben Affleck, Air recounts Nike signing Jordan and launching Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s.

The basketball legend himself requested that Davis take on the role of his mother in the biopic, and having Tennon sign on to play his father came organically.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Davis and Tennon on the red carpet on Monday, where they detailed working together on set, saying, "It was a lot of fun, we had a blast!"

"It's like we were in eight days of bliss," Davis gushed. "You know, you work on these things all the time and you never think you're gonna get that."

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite being a real-life married couple, David and Tennon still got their own separate trailers on set -- though Tennon was quick to admit his EGOT-winning wife's trailer was bigger. "I would go to her trailer 'cause hers was a bit bigger, but you know, it was OK -- it was all good," Tennon joked about their lunchtime routine.

Davis retorted, "But then he would leave afterward 'cause he said, 'I want to go back to my trailer.'"

"I'm going back to my trailer, I got my own castle!" Tennon recalled.

Despite the on-set fun, Davis said she felt an overwhelming sense of pressure taking on the role of Jordan's mother and wanted to make sure she did the matriarch justice.

"Seeing his mama, speaking to his mama, that is a formidable woman," Davis said before noting Deloris' charitable work in America and abroad. "I mean, she heads the Michael Jordan Foundation, what she's doing in Kenya... that woman is zen neutrality, solid."

Explaining how she felt about Jordan requesting her for the role specifically, Davis said, "Obviously [he] sees something in me that reminds [him] of [his] mother, so, I feel flattered by that. Let me step into this role scared, but I stepped into it."

Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In addition to Davis and Tennon, Air features a star-studded cast that includes Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans.

Air is set to hit theaters and simultaneously release on Prime Video on April 5.