Victoria Monét Gives Birth to First Child

Victoria Monét is a mom!

The 27-year-old singer gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Hazel Monét Gaines. Monét shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, revealing that she and her boyfriend, John Gaines, welcomed their little one on Feb. 21.

"Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! ✨Welcome to the world ✨," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Gaines holding Hazel's little hand.

Gaines also posted the same photo, captioning the sweet shot, "I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for. #girldad."

"We love you too baby!! family forever," the new mom wrote in the comments section.

The "Moment" singer -- who has also written songs for Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Chloe x Halle -- announced that she was pregnant in December.

"I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," she wrote alongside gorgeous maternity photos. "Two hearts beat inside of me now...That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work."

"This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!" she added.

The couple join first-time parents Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales, and Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco, who all recently welcomed their bundles of joy.