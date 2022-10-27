VH1, Paramount and Comedy Central to Premiere Six Holiday Films: See the Lineup

'Tis the season! VH1, Paramount Network and Comedy Central are joining in on the festivities, premiering six holiday movies across the three networks.

VH1 will roll out four original titles every Wednesday, beginning Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 21, with films executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Gabourey Sidibe and Idris Elba, and starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Sidibe, Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Nick Cannon and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Guidice.

Meanwhile, Paramount Network and Comedy Central will each debut one holiday movie, both slated for December premieres.

Paramount Network will debut a Nashville country music-set film headlined and executive produced by Tanya Tucker, while Comedy Central brings back the original Reno 911! crew, led by Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Niecy Nash-Betts, for a yuletide movie.

"Last year we broke the traditional mold of holiday films in a big way," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer at Paramount Media Networks & MTVE Studios Head of Unscripted Entertainment & Adult Animation P+. "As we look toward this new slate, with the depth of our powerful producers coupled with the diversity of our amazing talent, we will continue to take the classic holiday genre head on by providing something different for our viewers to enjoy."

See the holiday movie lineup below.

VH1

Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Cast: Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford and Shad “Bow Wow” Moss

Producers: Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Patrick Raymond and Greg Carter

Hip-hop’s most famous family is back, and this time, Christmas wedding bells are ringing! Jessica (Keri Hilson) and Jayson (Ne-Yo) are getting ready to say their “I do’s," while their mothers Tina (MC Lyte) and Nancy (Valarie Pettiford) are fighting it out for wedding planning supremacy. Meanwhile, Blare (Terrence J) is running his own music label, and when he meets his formidable, beautiful new boss, Jai (Cassie), she proves to be a force to be reckoned with.

All I Didn’t Want for Christmas

Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Cast: Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox and Andrew Bushell

Producers: Gabourey Sidibe, Lance Samuels and Samantha Levine

Emily Harris is not doing great. In a desperate attempt to improve her life and make this Christmas not totally suck, Emily writes a letter to Santa. Fortunately, and unfortunately, her wine-soaked wishes start coming true. P.S. She definitely doesn't remember most of what she wrote in the letter, so she is in for some uncomfortable surprises. Which eventually leads to some Christmas-fueled soul searching about what she actually wants/needs.

"Finally, a feel-good holiday story for adults who hate feel-good holiday stories." — Gabourey Sidibe

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol

Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Cast: Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B

Producers: Idris Elba, Ana Garanito, Lance Samuels and Samantha Levine

Aphrodite was made famous back in the day for performing THE timeless love song of the era. The song that everyone plays at their weddings, in every sappy commercial for diamonds or rings or puppies or soldiers coming home. It made her a ton of money, but Aphrodite HATES this song. She’s now the meanest judge on Pop The Question but her life changes when Brianna, becomes the breakthrough contestant, exuding love and purity. When Aphrodite reluctantly becomes her mentor, she does everything possible to steer her away from love and love anthems and so is visited by three spirits who take Aphrodite on a journey through love (and Christmas) past, present and future to try and shake her out of her funk and let love back in!

"Coming from the land of Charles Dickens we love a good Christmas Carol, so we're delighted to partner with Paramount to bring you Aydrea Walden's bang-up-to-date version with a stellar cast of Ashanti, Vivica A Fox, Robin Givens, Eva Marcille and Mel B. From my family to yours, enjoy and happy holidays!" — Idris Elba

Fuhgeddabout Christmas

Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Cast: Justina Valentine, DC Young Fly, Conceited, Vinny Guadagnino, Vincent Pastore, Renee Graziano, Perez Hilton, Teresa Giudice, Fetty Wap, Sway and Nick Cannon

When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.

Producers: Justina Valentine

"There’s nothing like keepin’ it in the family and that’s exactly what I did with this mockumentary style Christmas comedy! All of my Wild ‘N Out fam and celebrity friends showed up and showed out to help me pull off the most hectic and hilarious Italian American family reunion ever. Featuring some larger-than-life characters (many played by me), this movie definitely has the secret sauce to make it a classic." — Justina Valentine

PARAMOUNT NETWORK

A Nashville Country Christmas

Premieres: December

Cast: Tanya Tucker, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Olivia Sanabia

Producers: Stephanie Slack, Margret Huddleston, Kristofer McNeeley, Ali Spuck and Tanya Tucker

Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, a country music superstar bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma’s Tennessee farm. Rather than refuge, she finds romance when she reconnects with her handsome ex, a return to her musical roots, and an unexpected family when she discovers three clever kids who’ve outsmarted the foster system are living at the family homestead at Christmas.

"It’s amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them. I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season." — Tanya Tucker

COMEDY CENTRAL

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist

Premieres: December

Cast: Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio

Producers: Christian Hoffman, Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Lincoln, Cass Gundry, Peter Principato, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny DeVito, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio and Mary Birdsong

It’s holiday season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle wishes he’d never been born. With the help of a roller skating “Angel,” he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There’s still Christmas criminals to catch!

"Reno 911’s It’s a Wonderful Heist is the comfort food of holiday movies: as filling as stuffing, as sweet as a peppermint stick, as heartwarming as five shots of straight rum on a chilly night. It was a joy to be reunited with the brilliant Nick Swardson, who returns as the 'Christmas angel' who makes the Reno deputies change their ways before Christmas Day." — Thomas Lennon