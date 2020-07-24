Vanessa Morgan Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Michael Kopech

Congratulations to Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan! The 28-year-old actress announced she was pregnant on Friday with a baby boy, marking the first child for her and her husband, professional baseball player Michael Kopech.

Morgan posted pictures of her gender reveal celebration on Instagram, and shared she found out she was pregnant on May 20. She and Kopech tied the knot in January, and are expecting their baby boy in January 2021.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she wrote. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙 It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

"I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom," she continued. "It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 💙 “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼."

