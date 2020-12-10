Vanessa Bryant Wishes 'Kobe and Gigi Were Here to See This' After Lakers Win NBA Title

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the Lakers' championship victory, and remembering her late husband, Kobe Bryant. After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106 to 90 on Sunday, she took to her Instagram story to commemorate the win.

"Go Lakers!" Bryant wrote, alongside an old photo of Kobe and and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka standing courtside.

"Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers! Kobe was right RP, 'Stay the course- block out the noise' - @kobebryant," Vanessa wrote over the pic.

Vanessa added, "Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this," along with a heart emoji.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

On Sunday, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA finals. The decisive win earned James his fourth championship ring, and the Lakers' 17th championship title in total.

This is the Lakers' first championship victory since 2010, when Kobe and Pao Gasol led the team to beat the Boston Celtics, and his memory was honored throughout the finals.

The team wore Kobe-inspired Black Mamba uniforms during Game 5, on Friday, and James opened up about honoring the memory of the Lakers legend after the team secured their place in the finals late last month.

The win comes several months after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 16.

Speaking about the victory after the big game, James reflected on how the Lakers icon's death galvanized the team and honoring his memory propelled them throughout the season.

"We got as close as you possibly can be, when that moment happened," James said of the tragedy. "It brought the whole basketball world close as well, but when you're internal and it hits home, it just means that much more and we locked in from that very moment in saying, 'This is bigger than us.'"

“That brought us even closer.”



LeBron on the Lakers winning the championship for Kobe #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/d7jfgzzxEn — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 12, 2020