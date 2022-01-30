Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.

The post began with a video of Vanessa, Paul and his wife Catherine McDonnell cheering on Bianka as she tosses a ball and makes a basket. The video is followed by a picture of Bianka, Capri and Elisabet sitting on Paul’s lap and smiling at the camera. Vanessa also shared a seflie of her and Catherine.

The next post, that appears without a caption, features the three little girls holding hands and staring off into the sunset. Vanessa’s next post features her oldest daughter Natalia getting in on the fun.

“Cutest cousins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote. In the picture, Natalia, Elisabet and Bianka are all cuddled up around Capri. Paul - - who tied the knot with Catherine in 2019 - - was Kobe’s longtime friend and teammate.

Shortly after welcoming their daughter in 2020, Paul and Catherine revealed that they named their daughter after Gianna.

In addition to the posts on her feed, Vanessa also took to her Instagram Story to share bouquets of flowers sent to her by Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Ciara and Russell Wilson, David and Victoria Beckham and more.

Vanessa’s return to social media comes after she took a brief break - - ahead of the second anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others.

Prior to her latest posts, Vanessa shared a picture on Jan 22, from the historic 81-point game Kobe played with the Lakers. “81. ❤️❤️,” the mother-of-four wrote next to the throwback picture of her and Kobe sharing a kiss as he holds a 3-year-old Natalia.