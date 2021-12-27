Vanessa Bryant Shares Family Holiday Photo: 'Always Together Never Apart'

Vanessa Bryant and her girls brought some holiday cheer and sweet memories with this year’s holiday card. The wife of the late Kobe Bryant shared a beautiful holiday photo featuring her and their three daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5 and 2-year-old Capri.

“Happy Holidays. ❤️, The Bryant Family,” she wrote. In the photo, Vanessa and her girls were all smiles as they posed for the pic on the steps. Stealing the show is little Bianka, who sits front row and center and beams as she holds up a wreath.

In the next slide, Vanessa shares a throwback photo featuring her late husband and daughter Gianna. Along with the picture were the words, “Always together, never apart together forever in our hearts.”

Celebrating the holidays, Vanessa's famous friends took to the comments to ring in some cheer. “So pretty. Love you guys so much! Merry Christmas ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Ciara. “🙌🙌🙌🙌 always remember! Merry Christmas,” Zoe Saldana added. Kim Kardashian chimed in with two red heart emojis.

Vanessa's card comes after she kept up her family’s holiday tradition. Last week, the 39-year-old shared a series of photos featuring her girls and BFF Lala Anthony in New York City. “@rockefellercenter Christmas Tradition with my girls 🌲❤️⛸⛸❄️,” she captioned the post.

The trip to the Big Apple included Vanessa's two youngest children learning how to ice skate. She shared photos that included her and Natalia standing behind the two little ones who hold on to the kid-friendly penguin ski toys.

In another post, Vanessa shows Lala holding onto one of the ski toys - - and trying her best not to fall as she makes her way around the historic rink. “Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala (btw~ I’m laughing with you 🙃😂😘🥰).” Agreeing with her bestie, Lala replied, “😂😂😂😂😂😂omg!!!”