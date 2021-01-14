Vanessa Bryant Reveals One of Daughter Natalia's Top Choice Colleges in Sweet Post

Natalia Bryant may have her heart set on going to New York for college, but her mom is trying to sway her in another direction. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute pic of her oldest daughter posing in a New York University sweatshirt, sharing that she's doing her best to convince her to stay closer to home.

"So cute. 💜 NYU is one of her top schools.( @nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools)," Vanessa wrote. "I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. 😂😋 #CaliGirlForever ☀️🌴."

It seems Vanessa has a good chance of keeping Natalia in California. Soon after, she posted a pic of the 17-year-old posing in University of Southern California T-shirt and giving a "Fight On" to the camera. "#Cali 4 ever 😁☀️🌴 @nataliabryant 😘❤️ #USC," she wrote.

The Bryant family has leaned on each other the support of good friends in the year since the deaths of Kobe and Gigi. In a post on her Instagram Story last month, Natalia opened up about finding a "close circle of trusted people."

"I genuinely think that it is so important to find your close circle of trusted people and be able to vocalize your feelings to them when you are ever down or not feeling like yourself. This is also a lot easier said than done but just know that you are never alone," she wrote.

"This is something I have learned throughout this year and still continue to work at with the help of close family and friends," Natalia added.

