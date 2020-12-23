Vanessa Bryant Receives Sweet Christmas Tribute to Kobe and Gigi From Khloe Kardashian

Vanessa Bryant showed the thoughtful gift her friend Khloe Kardashian gave her for Christmas on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, an intricate gingerbread house that included a touching tribute to Vanessa's late husband, Kobe Bryant, and her late daughter, Gianna Bryant.

In the video, Vanessa is showing the gingerbread house to daughter Bianka, pointing out their names on the roof, and also her other two daughters, Natalia and Capri. On the right side of the roof, Khloe included Kobe and Gianna's names, using Gianna's nickname, "Gigi." The house also read on the front, "The Bryant Family."

"Khloe, thank you so much, it's beautiful," Vanessa says. "I love it."

Instagram

In another Instagram Story, Vanessa showed off her sparkly red and green holiday manicure, which also gave her followers a glimpse at her diamond ring, which spells out "Kobe" in jewels.

Instagram

Vanessa gave her own incredible gift to her close friends this Christmas, which includes the Kardashian family and Los Angeles radio personality Patty Rodriguez. Both Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner recently showed off their pair of limited-edition Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers, given to them by Vanessa, on their Instagram Stories. The "Grinch" sneakers, which retail anywhere from $130 to $180 on websites, aren't available to the public until Christmas Eve. Resale sites are already attempting to sell the highly coveted neon sneakers for more than $1,700.

Kris wrote, "OMG thank you @Vanessabryant I'm screaming. Love my Kobe's!!!"

Instagram Story