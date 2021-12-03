Vanessa Bryant Jokingly Shares Why She Isn't Happy About Daughter Natalia Getting Into Loyola Marymount

The college acceptance letters keep rolling in for Natalia Bryant!

On Thursday, Vanessa Bryant shared on her Instagram Story that she and her late husband, Kobe Bryant's, eldest daughter got accepted to Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Vanessa shared a picture of the campus, writing, "So glad you got accepted but too far... j/k."

Natalia, 18, has already been accepted to New York University, University of Southern California, and also the University of Oregon.

In January, Vanessa revealed NYU was one of her daughter's top choices, but that she wanted to keep Natalia in California.

"I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. 😂😋 #CaliGirlForever ☀️🌴," she Instagrammed alongside a picture of Natalia wearing an NYU sweatshirt.

Meanwhile, Natalia is also pursuing a modeling career and signed with IMG Models in February. Vanessa proudly shared a stunning photo of Natalia all glammed up last month, writing, "Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you."