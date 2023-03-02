'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Call It Quits

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have called it quits, ET can confirm.

A source close to production also confirms to ET that cameras are back up and rolling as the drama plays out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo. Sandoval and Madix had been together since 2013, when she first joined the show.

TMZ, which first broke the story, reported Friday that the breakup stems from cheating allegations against Tom, who reportedly hooked up with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss. Fans of the hit Bravo show will remember she also hooked up with Tom Schwartz.

A source tells ET, "Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation."

Another source tells ET, "Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel. The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she’ll be OK."

Sandoval and Madix have had issues for some time, a source tells ET, and had been trying to work them out. The source said there had been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things. The friend group hopes the two can work things out but she's telling friends it's over."

News of the split spread like wildfire among the Vanderpump Rules cast, and most notably it was Lala Kent who reacted with a string of stinging jabs on her Instagram Story directed at Sandoval, who told Page Six on Thursday he thinks she's "overly douchey" and not "real."

Kent fired back and posted a screenshot of the headline and indirectly referenced news of the split saying, "Oh Sandoval… Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort. I’ve seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f**k up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

Kent also had a parting shot for Leviss, after reposting another headline in which Leviss said she didn't have "energy" for Kent amid their ongoing drama. Kent commented, "I suggest you get some energy for me. You're gonna need it."

Sandoval's ex and former co-star Kristen Doute also weighed in, and she's siding with Madix. When a fan account asked, "Would love to know what Kristen thinks about this mess!!" Kristen responded, "What do I think? I’m #TeamAriana 25/8."

Co-star Katie Maloney also seemingly chimed in on the breakup, posting two clown emojis on her Instagram Story.

Then there's James Kennedy, who took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of the breakup headline. While he didn't caption the post, he did chime in in the comments section saying, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

Co-star Dayna Kathan also commented in Kennedy's post, saying, "absolutely sickening. Cowards to the CORE."

Logan Cochran, who makes guest appearances on the show and is a server at Tom Tom Bar in L.A., also chimed in with, "These two are THE most vile subhumans I’ve ever met," to which Kennedy responded with, "CORRECT."

Cochran wasn't done. He also took to his Instagram Story and wrote, "i know we’re not supposed to say it but, actually, she is f**king dumb. i hope blowing up her life is worth it for a backstage pass to some corny a** cover band," which was followed by a nauseated face emoji.

Sandoval has not responded to the cheating allegations, while Madix appears to have deleted her Instagram account. Her brother, Jeremy, commented on Kennedy's post and said, "It's funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooooo fake that they're willing to s**t on people that are supposed to be their 'best friend' (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line," Jeremy wrote. "This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. All just for clout from a corny ass network like BravoTV 😂. Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s**t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?"