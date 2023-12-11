'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Reactivates Instagram Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix is back.

The Vanderpump Rules star returned to Instagram after recently deactivating her profile after news broke that her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with Raquel Leviss.

Although Madix is back on the social media platform, she hasn’t posted anything just yet.

Instagram/@arianamadix

Meanwhile, both Sandoval and Leviss have used Instagram to issue apologies.

On Wednesday, Sandoval shared a personal message on his Instagram, and started his statement by apologizing to "everyone I've hurt."

He then apologized to Madix, writing, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

The 39-year-old restaurant owner and musician added that he feels "really horrible" for the impact of his actions on 37-year-old Madix and "everyone around us."

Sandoval's statement comes after his initial comment on the matter failed to mention Madix at all. Over the weekend, he apologized and asked that people leave his business partner and co-star, Tom Schwartz, out of the drama as well as his friends and family.

"Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong," Sandoval wrote, asking that fans not take aim at his restaurant amid the ongoing scandal.

Following her exclusive statement to ET apologizing to Madix and sharing that she is in counseling for her "unhealthy behavioral cycle," Leviss released a second statement late Wednesday evening, addressing the status of her relationship with Sandoval.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Leviss, 28, wrote on Instagram. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead... Right now I need to heal."

News of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET of the alleged affair, which has reportedly been going on for months. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

Madix has yet to address the cheating scandal, but reactivating her Instagram could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come.