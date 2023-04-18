'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Defend Raquel Leviss From 'Whore' Label

Bravo released a preview for Wednesday's VPR episode, which shows Madix and Tom Sandoval-- who broke up last month after his affair with Leviss was exposed -- defending Leviss from co-star Katie Maloney.

The animosity comes from last week's episode of VPR, where fans watched Leviss continue her pursuit of Tom Schwartz, despite ex-wife Maloney's insistence against it. The two ended up making out as guests of Scheana Shay’s wedding cheered them on.

In the sneak peek, Sandoval asks Maloney, "Are you guys not friends anymore because of him and Raquel making out?"

When Maloney replies "Yes," Sandoval quickly defends Leviss and Schwartz, saying, "I don't think it was really, like, a big deal. They were just two single people that are decent looking in, like, Mexico that just decided to make out."

Maloney and Sandoval share different responses to the situation.

"We've had 900 conversations about it and he's told me a hundred times, 'I'm not interested in her, Nothing's ever gonna happen,'" she explains. "It's too close to home."

Maloney adds that there will be an "aftermath" to deal with from her ex-husband kissing someone in the friend group.

Madix agrees, saying, "Well, they're not friends anymore so there's an aftermath and now it's going to make it really difficult for her and Raquel to be friends."

Maloney then slams Leviss, adding, "She's a f**king whore," to which Sandoval responds, "She's not a f**king whore."

Madix agrees with Sandoval, saying, "She's not a whore. She does not get paid by anyone to do anything," to which Maloney replies, "Well, then she should, because she's acting like one."

As fans of the show know, last month, ET confirmed that Sandoval and Madix called it quits after she discovered the aspiring musician was having an affair with Leviss. Many reports on the matter have suggested that the affair began during Shay's wedding.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.