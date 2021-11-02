'Vanderpump Rules': Lala Shuts Down Comparisons Between Randall and Brock in Heated Exchange (Exclusive)

Lala Kent isn't one to bite her tongue, so when she showed up to Lisa Vanderpump's Villa Rosa estate and did just that... Lisa called her out on it, and you can see it all play out in ET's exclusive first look at Tuesday's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules. The full gang of SUR-vers (well, mostly former SUR-vers) is gathered around Lisa's outdoor dining table when Lisa asks Lala, "Why are you so quiet?"

"I just feel awkward," Lala replies, which only pushes Lisa to press more.

"We just had girls' night last night, and I came to Scheana [Shay] as a friend, with concerns about you, Brock, and somehow you twisted it yet again," Lala announces to the table, seemingly referencing her questioning Scheana about how aware she was of Brock's history, when it came to his relationship with his two older children and his ex, who all live in Australia. Lala has maintained that she's concerned Scheana's future fiancé, Brock Davies, could pick up and leave her and their daughter, Summer Moon, at the drop of a hat.

"My intention was, I thought we were friends and I thought I knew you well enough that I could say, 'Are you being smart?'" Lala says to Scheana.

"I don't know why Lala can't just, you know, let me live my life in peace," the "Good as Gold" singer then replies, but behind Lala's back in a confessional. "Forgive me for questioning your motives, but we haven't really had the most solid friendship over the last few years."

"I simply voiced a concern, because you're my friend," Lala starts to say, before getting cut off by both Brock and Tom Sandoval. Tom asks if he can ask Lala something, but Lisa tells him to let her finish first. "Give me a f**king second here," he replies, shocking the TomTom owner.

"Don't talk to me like that," Lisa fires back. "Don't talk to me like that, Tom. I said just let Lala finish what she's saying. Apologize to me, please."

Tom quickly tucks his tail between his legs and offers Lisa an "I'm sorry," making space for Lala to continue her thought. Watch below:

"There's a lot of s**t I don't stand behind," Lala says, speaking directly to Scheana. "I stand by the fact that I'm a good motherf**ker, OK? So I am extremely hurt by you and I think you're dangerous as f**k."

"Lala's almost always the aggressor, but then plays the victim," Tom then remarks in a confessional. "She has absolutely no business talking about Brock. None."

The clip cuts back to the table, where Scheana announces she'd like to hear what Tom has to say. "Lala," Tom starts, taking a dramatic pause before adding, "When you first started dating Randall, you had all these stipulations..."

"No!" Lala exclaims, cutting Tom off. "This is not gonna happen. ... Hold up! What you're not gonna do is talk about my fiancé right now. This man hasn't seen his children in four f**king years. How dare you compare my fiancé, who is a stand-up man, to him."

It's interesting timing for this episode to air, given cheating rumors circulating Lala and her fiancé (or, possibly, ex-fiancé), film producer/director Randall Emmett, as of late -- neither Lala nor Randall has spoken out about them, despite reports they've broken up for good because Randall allegedly stepped out on Lala.

When ET spoke with Scheana and Brock in September, they echoed Tom's line of thinking when it came to Randall.

"As a stepmom with two kids who were left off the show, I just was hoping that she would have that same respect for Brock, as we all have for Randall," Scheana said, referencing Randall's two children from a previous marriage, who do not appear on Vanderpump Rules. "It was disappointing that it got to the level it did."

In the early days of Lala and Randall's relationship, she would not speak of him on camera. When she ultimately did, she solely referred to Randall as "my man." It took years for him to make an appearance on the show.

"I'm like, I don't come for your man," Scheana added. "I protected that relationship when her and I first met. For her to not do the same for me, you will see that play out."

"If you're low enough to bring kids into it, then do you, boo-boo," Brock cracked. "It was definitely a learning experience. But I kind of... I think I did the right thing."

To see how it all unfolds from here, tune into Vanderpump Rules on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.