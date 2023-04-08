Valerie Bertinelli Shares the Good and Bad News About Her Food Network Show

Valerie Bertinelli shared some bittersweet news to her fans. The 62-year-old actress and host took to Instagram on Saturday to share that all-new episodes for the 14th season of her Food Network show, Valerie's Home Cooking, premieres Sunday.

The bad news? It's the last and final season.

Bertinelli went on to say that the Food Network canceled Valerie's Home Cooking last summer. She also said she had no idea why it was canceled, before adding that she didn't say anything publicly "because honestly I was hoping they would change their mind but they have not. So, this is it. This is the final season."

It's unclear what happened or what led to the cancellation of her long-running series. ET has reached out to the Food Network and Bertinelli's reps for comment.

The news comes after Deadline reported back in December 2021 that she extended her long-term relationship with the Food Network as well as the streaming service Discovery+. The network is also home to Bertinelli's other long-running series, Kids Baking Championship, on which she's a judge and co-host. The baking show is in its 11th season.

Bertinelli went on to thank everyone who helped make her show a "dream come true."

"I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true," she said. "Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."