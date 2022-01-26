Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolf Honor the Late Eddie Van Halen on His Birthday

Valerie Bertinelli and her son are keeping the late Eddie Van Halen close to their heart and mind on what would have been his 67th birthday.

The actress and Wolfgang, 30, each took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted sweet throwback photos of the late rock star. Valerie's photo showed a young and shirtless Eddie rocking a grin, blue shorts, a gold chain and wet hair. Her caption was a single white heart emoji.

The photo Wolfgang posted is timestamped Sept. 18, 1995, and it shows a tiny Wolfie rocking some long locks and a tiny jacket as he sits next to his father on the front steps of a house. They're both looking over their left shoulder and mugging for the camera. Wolfgang captioned it, "Happy Birthday, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could ever know."

Eddie died in 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Valerie and the legendary guitarist began dating in 1980, before getting married eight months later. They welcomed Wolfgang in 1991. Despite their 2007 divorce, Valerie has admitted that the Van Halen co-founder was her soulmate.

She opened up about the emotional relationship and marriage to Eddie in her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today. She told ET's Nischelle Turner last week that the process of digging into her past incorporated "a lot of tears" but that it was also "very cathartic."

"I was able to really speak to it and not shove all of the grief down. I am so used to shoving all of my feelings down and not feeling them and using food so I wouldn't have to deal with my feelings," she explained. "And I think it was extremely cathartic. I would advise it to anybody, if you are going through a really strong feeling, write it down. It really, really does help."

The Hot in Cleveland star, who recently revealed the last words her first husband said to her before he died, also told ET she wishes she would have spent more time with Ed.

"I think you have more than one soulmate," she said. "I think souls come here to learn and grow with each other, so I think there is a familiarity with certain people that was like, 'I get this person' and I think that is part of what a soulmate is. But I think with Ed, it was something really much deeper and I think our love turned into something more about soul love."

