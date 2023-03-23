Usher Celebrates Queen Latifah's 53rd Birthday With the Sweetest Gesture During His Las Vegas Show

Queen Latifah rang in her 53rd birthday with the sweetest surprise! On Saturday, the rapper and actress treated herself to Usher's My Way: The Vegas Residency show at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater to celebrate her big day, where the man of the night surprised her with a gift mid-concert.

In a video of the moment shared to Usher's Instagram Story, the singer walks into the audience to Queen Latifah's seat where he gives her a hug and hands her a gorgeous bouquet of red roses and a gift box. The surrounding crowd cheers as the duo embraces and the Queen Latifah's 1993 hit, "U.N.I.T.Y," plays over the venue's speakers. The single won Queen Latifah the GRAMMY for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1995.

"Giving the queen her flowers," Usher captioned the Instagram Story slide.

Usher giving Queen Latifah her flowers at his Las Vegas residency 💐🥰 pic.twitter.com/jBm29pJZJH — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 19, 2023

Queen Latifah, born Dana Owens, also celebrated her birthday in an Instagram post over the weekend. "Feeling grateful for another amazing year filled with love and light," she captioned the post featuring a portrait of herself from Vanity Fair's Oscar after-party.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section of the birthday post, with celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Lee Daniels, Naomi Campbell, Ledisi, Kierra Sheard, Swizz Beatz, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson and John Legend sending the hip-hop Queen their birthday wishes.

"Let's go gorgeous!!!! no jooooookee!! we love u!!!" Alicia Keys wrote, as well as filmmaker Ava Duvernay, who commented, "Blessings for your new year of life!"

This isn't the first time Usher has taken time out of his concerts to show some love for a famous friend.

In October, the "My Way" singer gave Issa Rae a one-on-one performance of "Superstar" from his 2004 album, Confessions, that had Rae's fellow concertgoers screaming in their seats. In a clip of the sweet moment shared on Usher's Instagram page, he holds hands with Rae as he croons the song, gazing directly into Rae's eyes.

"Issa Rae in the building!! All Love," Usher captioned the post on his page.

Rae also shared the video on the Instagram page of her production company, Hoorae, calling the clip a "Timeline cleanse ✨"

The month before that, Taraji P. Henson had a similar experience when she attended the show on her birthday. In a video shared by the "OMG" singer, the stars were captured dancing closely with one another as Usher sang Bobby Brown's "Rock Wi'tcha" to the birthday girl.

"To @tarajiphenson and all the birthday girls that celebrated with me last night…." Usher captioned the Instagram post on Sept. 11. "Do yo dance it's yo birthday…."

Henson also shared a series of videos from the night on her page, showing fans just how much fun she had at the show and thanking the singer for the "amazing birthday turn up."

"Soooooo about last night!!! Thank you @Usher #wehadatimelastnight #birthdaybehavior #virgoseason 💃🏽❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋," she captioned her post.

Last July, Usher took ET behind his second foray into the world of Las Vegas residencies, saying, "I played in a million and one concerts and arenas and having this amazing venue to not only be intimate with my audience, but then to also try some things that have recently become relevant to me and to the world. There's a theatrical aspect to the show."

"There's no bad seat in the house," he added of the 5,200-seat venue. "It's a fully immersive room that allows you to feel something that you don't normally feel in concerts."