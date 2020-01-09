Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting First Child Together

Usher is going to be a new dad once again!

The singer and his girlfriend, music exec Jenn Goicoechea, are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports.

"They are thrilled and very excited," a source told Us Weekly, who was the first to report.

The news comes as the couple is coming up to their first anniversary, after they reportedly sparked their romance last October. They were first photographed together at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 19.

Usher is already the father of two children -- Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11 -- whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster. The singer and the stylist were married from 2007 to 2009. After which, he sparked a romance with Grace Miguel.

They dated for nearly a decade, and tied the knot in 2015 before calling it quits in 2018.

ET has reached out to Usher's rep for comment on the baby news.