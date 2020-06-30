Up to 65% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes, Watches and More at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy up to 65% off on summer accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at this summer sale event.

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales event, also known as the Big Style Sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with many other discounted price deals you can't miss with essential items for your wardrobe and sale merchandise from brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and other designers.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade New York picks from the Amazon Summer Sale. But hurry: Amazon's fashion sale event ends tonight.