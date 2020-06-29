Up to 55% Off Tory Burch Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets, and accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now for the next few hours during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off at the sales event.

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch summer sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories all week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Big Style Sale.