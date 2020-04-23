Uma Thurman Cuts Daughter Maya Hawke's Hair and Fans Are Calling It the 'Mia Wallace'

Like mother, like daughter.

Fans are getting nostalgic after Uma Thurman posted a photo of herself cutting her daughter Maya Hawke's hair. In the pic, the 49-year-old actress is snipping Hawke's tresses into a blunt bob. Followers couldn't help but comment that the look resembled Thurman's hairstyle as Mia Wallace in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction.

"Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again," Thurman captioned her home haircut pic. Thurman shares 21-year-old Hawke with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

"Mia wallace cut," one fan wrote, with another writing, "Mia Wallace Junior ❤️❤️."

Thurman became a household name after her involvement in Tarantino's films, with Wallace among her more iconic characters.

Last month, it appeared as though Hawke was quarantining with her famous father and her three siblings: Levon Roan, Indiana and Clementine. She posted a video of them singing and playing music together.

However, just a week ago, the Stranger Things star appeared to have switched homes and posted a photo of her and her mom.

ET spoke with Hawke while she was promoting Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she talked about getting the chance to work with the famed filmmaker and about the full-circle moment.

"I grew up around Quentin and around those movies," she told ET at the film’s premiere in Hollywood. "They meant a lot to me and the story of my family and my growing up, so it’s wonderful to add my own little piece to the puzzle. It was wonderful to follow [in my mother's] footsteps, just for a second, in that way and relate to her and experience some of what she experienced and it was wonderful."

