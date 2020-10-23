Tyra Banks' Rep Denies She's Banned Housewives From 'Dancing With the Stars'

Dancing With the Stars has nothing against the Housewives -- and neither does its new executive producer Tyra Banks. The model and host's rep says a recent report she's banned stars of the Real Housewives franchise from competing on the dancing series is completely false.

“This is 100 percent untrue,” Banks' longtime publicist, Elana Rose of the Rose Group, said in a statement to Page Six on Thursday. “She’s a huge fan of the Housewives and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the Housewives? She has nothing to do with casting.”

A source close to production also tells ET that DWTS loves the Housewives and so does the audience, noting that the casting team meets with Housewives all the time and they love having them in the cast.

It's been a few years since a Housewife has appeared on the show. Most notably, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne competed on the series on season 24 in 2017.

After a report circulated on Thursday that Banks was against casting Housewives on the series, several of the franchise's stars spoke out on social media.

"Hearing that RHs are allegedly ‘banned’ from performing on #DWTS was a bummer, but I still have my eyes on the prize! I’ll be on that dance floor one day! ✨✨✨ (thank you @bravowhileblack ♥️) #rhop," Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby wrote on Instagram.

Bethenny Frankel meanwhile invited Banks to talk it out on her podcast. "I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS. If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny," she said.

