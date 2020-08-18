Tyler Perry To Receive Governors Award At 2020 Emmys

Tyler Perry will be honored at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards! The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the 50-year-old entertainment mogul -- along with his charity, The Perry Foundation -- will receive the 2020 Governors Award at this year's ceremony.

The award honors an individual or organization in the television arts and sciences whose achievement is so exceptional and universal in nature that it goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.

Perry was chosen by the Television Academy's Board of Governors for his unprecedented achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to marginalized communities through his charity and other endeavors.

"I'm grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy," Perry said. "I've always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we've built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn't offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own."

"Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators," said Eva Basler, Governors Award selection committee Chair. "He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience."

"Tyler's influence has extended far beyond the screen," committee Vice Chair Debra Curtis added. "His commitment to a broad range of philanthropic causes has had a profound impact on underserved communities around the world."

This will be Perry's first Emmy recognition. Previous recipients of the Governors Award include Star Trek, American Idol, Johnny Carson and Bob Hope.