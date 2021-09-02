Tyler Cameron Says ‘Bachelor’ Matt James Is ‘Extremely Happy’ With How His Season Ended (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron says Matt James' season of The Bachelor gets a happy ending…whatever that may mean. In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, the Bachelorette alum -- and Matt's best friend -- said "Matt is very happy. Matt's extremely happy."

"I was just with him this weekend and we talked about stuff," Tyler shares. "He seems like he's in a great place and that's all that matters. As long as he's happy, I'm happy."

Tyler has definitely seen his buddy grow throughout the last decade as friends and his journey on The Bachelor. Matt said he’d never been in love before the show, though he told ET he experienced the feelings for the first time during filming.

"I think TheBachelor pushes yourself more than you normally would push yourself in a relationship," Tyler explains about falling in love on the show. "I think you skip a lot of the BS steps in dating and get right to it. So I think as long as you're willing to put yourself out there and be vulnerable and give it a shot, I think that it's a possibility for sure."

As for why the 29-year-old had never been in love, Tyler says he was focused on being ready for the right relationship. Tyler even told ET he’d seen Matt kiss “like two girls in the ten years I’ve known him.”

"Matt is a very self-motivated, hungry person and I think his whole, this last 10 years knowing him, he's been trying to put himself in a better position," he continues. "I think his big goal, we always talk about, is to have a family, have a wife and kids. But I think he wants to be able to prepare himself to take care of that family, take care of those kids, set himself up financially and be in a good place…I think now, he's in that spot. He's in a good place and he can actually go for it and do it now."

Tyler appeared on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor to offer his friend (a Bachelor Nation newbie) some advice. He was a little shocked to hear Matt was so ready to propose, and jokingly shared who his top picks for his roommate are.

"Myself, Chris Harrison...myself again," Tyler cracks, before adding, "I'd pick Anna, MJ and Victoria" and that we wouldn't get a straight answer from him.

"Matt, he's got a huge heart and Matt loves to serve others," Tyler explains of Matt's type. "And she's gotta be ready to help and serve others with him. I think someone who is ready to pick up and go and travel and on the move, because Matt is always moving, always going somewhere, always experiencing and living life to the fullest. So he needs someone like that, but he also needs someone who can sit down and have real conversations with and bounce things off of."

"I think he'll find that. I hope he finds that," he adds.

Fans of Tyler and Matt know the pair are roommates in New York City -- so does that mean Tyler will be seeking other living arrangements soon?

"I'm going to have to have a roommate now and I'm pissed," he jokingly replies. "Like, we talked about me possibly moving from the master bedroom to the guest bedroom. That's fine as long as we switch the rent, pay. But I'm excited for him. It means that he's happy because he's got a group of girls that he believes in and he loves those girls. So that's good."

As for Tyler's own romantic future, he's recently been linked to model Camila Kendra. Tyler wouldn't confirm his relationship status, only noting that he's focusing on himself, his career and is "excited" about it all.

"I am extremely happy," he does note, adding, "Things are going great right now. I am pushing myself in new ways and am excited to see what has all come out of it."

And don't bet on Tyler becoming the Bachelor after seeing Matt go through the process.

"No, not right now. I got so many things that I'm trying to do for myself and get myself where I want to be in life," he relays. "That's not really a thought right now. It would be an honor of course. I think being the Bachelor is a fantastic thing, but I'm very happy with what I got going on in my life right now. I just want to build on that and see where that goes."

Up next, his new book, You Deserve Better, is out July 27.

It's also a pass on Bachelor in Paradise, as the Florida native adds, "I’m in paradise 24/7, so why would I leave my paradise? They say you don’t bring sand to the beach, but my beach is better so."

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to see more of ET’s interview with Tyler. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.