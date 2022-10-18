'Twister' Sequel 'Twisters' in the Works at Universal

Get ready storm-chasers, there's a big one coming!

ET can confirm Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have begun development on Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as meteorologists in pursuit of an F5 tornado.

The Revenant'sMark L. Smith has signed on to write the screenplay for the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion's Frank Marshall attached to produce through his Kennedy/Marshall Company. No director or casting information has yet been confirmed.

Twister was the second-highest-grossing movie of 1996, earning more than $494 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by Speed's Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the thrilling film featured ground-breaking special effects at the time, receiving Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

ET was on the set of Twister with Paxton back in 1995, who provided a tour of the set of the destroyed home that he and Hunt memorably drive their truck through when it's dropped on the road by the massive storm.

“So much about tornadoes is almost surrealistic. They can do things that defy the laws of physics," the actor said. "It's almost like they've got this weird entity. They're not like other storms."

“This movie is going to do for tornadoes, I think, what Jaws did for sharks," Paxton predicted at the time -- not too outlandish, considering Spielberg's company, Amblin, produced the film. "It's going to make people a little intrepid when they see wall clouds."

