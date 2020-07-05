'Twilight Zone' Season 2 Cast Revealed: Get Your First Look at Who's Joining the Jordan Peele Series

The Twilight Zone has set its season two stars. The CBS All Access reinterpretation of the sci-fi classic from Jordan Peele has released the complete casting for its upcoming 10-episode sophomore installment, which will debut this summer.

Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins and Damon Wayans Jr. were confirmed by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

They join Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata who all were among the new cast members first announced in January, during the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

Peele, who hosts, narrates and executive produces the current iteration of The Twilight Zone, wrote an episode for the second season, titled “Downtime.” Baccarin, Domingo and Hale will appear in that hour.

In the new Twilight Zone, socially relevant themes and issues such as celebrity, fame, police brutality, racial profiling and toxic masculinity are dissected with a fine-toothed comb and garnished with Peele's trademark twist.

Below are details for the season two episodes as well as new images of the cast:

CBS ©2020

Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us)

Written by Alex Rubens

CBS ©2020

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

CBS ©2020

Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey), Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

CBS ©2020

Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Natalie Martinez (The I-Land) and Paula Newsome (Barry)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

CBS ©2020

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep)

Written by Jordan Peele

CBS ©2020

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me), Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie), and Billy Porter (Pose)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

CBS ©2020

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead), Christopher Meloni (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Tavi Gevinson (Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

CBS ©2020

Episode: “8”

Starring Joel McHale (Community) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL)

Written by Glen Morgan

CBS ©2020

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

CBS ©2020

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Gillian Jacobs (Community)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

(This article was first published on January 12, 2020 and has since been updated to reflect the new casting announcements.)