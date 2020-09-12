'True Blood' Reboot From 'Riverdale' Boss in Early Development at HBO

Looks like True Blood is getting the reboot treatment. A reboot of the vampire series is in early development at HBO, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to HBO for comment.

Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is attached to write the script and executive produce, alongside Jami O’Brien, TV Line reports. Alan Ball, who created the original True Blood in 2008, and remained its showrunner for five of its seven seasons, is also attached to executive produce. At this time, none of the show's original cast is attached to return.

True Blood, which ran for seven seasons on HBO from 2008 to 2014, is based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries novel series by Charlaine Harris. It starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis.

In a recent interview with ET, Manganiello reflected on being a part of the series.

"Getting to work with such incredible actors and incredible directors and incredible writers and incredible, just brilliant minds... the crew was incredible and HBO, that was really the peak years of their reign," he said. "And so to be a part of that machine before really cable exploded -- it was like, right on that cusp -- it's just, it was incredible."

"And to work on that kind of material with those types of people day in and day out was just... we were spoiled," he added.

