Tristan Thompson 'Would Love to Be With' Khloe Kardashian Again, Source Says

Is Tristan Thompson trying to win Khloe Kardashian back?

More than a year after confirming he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with Kardashian, a source tells ET Thompson "still loves" the reality star.

"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source says. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

Meanwhile, he and the Good American mogul are "co-parenting well," the source adds, but are "not together."

"They both are very dedicated and hands-on parents," the source says.

As for Kardashian's feelings toward her on-and-off ex after their rocky romantic history, a source previously told ET she is not in love with him. "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children," the source said.

Fans witnessed that support when she penned a complimentary birthday tribute to Thompson on Instagram in March. "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles," she wrote. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

The following month, he attended their daughter True's 5th birthday party.

In August, the two will celebrate the first birthday of their son, born via surrogate in 2022 in the aftermath of Thompson's paternity scandal. Neither star has revealed the name of their second child together.