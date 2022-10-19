Tristan Thompson Shows Off Adorable Homemade Framed Photo From 4-Year-Old Daughter True -- See the Pic!

One proud papa! Tristan Thompson is sharing a heartwarming gift and adorable father-daughter photo that he got from his little girl, True Thompson.

The NBA star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a photo of an adorable handmade picture frame crafted by his 4-year-old daughter -- whom he shares with his ex, Khloe Kardashian.

The super-cute frame -- which featured a heart-shaped window for an adorable, beaming black-and-white photo of Tristan and True -- was painted yellow, green and red with the trademark enthusiasm and adorable energy of a 4-year-old.

True also glued on some scrabble tiles spelling out "D-A-D," as well as gold letters that spelled out, "True 2022." The frame also featured the words "I love you daddy."

Tristan lovingly captioned the post, "Lights my heart #myprincess."

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan and Khloe welcomed a second child, a son, on July 28 via surrogate, after months of drama. During the season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloe reveals that she did an embryo transfer back in November just days before she found out that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.

The emotional episode showed Khloe detailing Tristan's betrayal and ended with the co-parents reuniting at the hospital to meet their baby boy.

Thompson is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince Thompson, from his prior relationship with Jordan Craig.