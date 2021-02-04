Tristan Thompson Comments on Khloe Kardashian's Massive Diamond Ring

When Tristan Thompson comments on girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's giant diamond ring, fans take notice.

The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her new pointy rainbow manicure and in the process flashed a massive teardrop-shaped diamond ring on that finger.

Khloe captioned the post with several different colored hearts. Though she shared the pic on April Fools' Day, Khloe has sported the same ring in multiple recent Instagram posts, sparking engagement speculation.

Tristan didn't quiet the rumor mill when he commented on the post, writing, "👀👀😍😍💎💎."

The emojis sparked lots of fan reactions, many of whom wanted to believe that the post was confirming the two were engaged.

"@realtristan13 🙌🙌🙌💎💜💛🧡💚💙 yes! You did it man! Congrats to both 💕," one commenter wrote.

"@realtristan13 congrats you two ❤️ take good care of our fave Khloe's heart. She's too pure and amazing ❤," another added.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have officially confirmed an engagement despite the impressive bling. Even Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, sidestepped a question about a potential engagement for her daughter during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"That's a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring!" Kris said last month. "You should ask Khloe that."