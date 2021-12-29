Trevor Noah Shares First Photo With Minka Kelly Since They Started Dating

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly appear to be going strong.

The Daily Show host shared the first photo of himself with his girlfriend in a group shot celebrating his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana. This is the first time since Noah, 37, and Kelly, 41, have posed for a pic and shared it on their social media since they started dating.

In the pic, the TV personality is all smiles as his lady love is sitting next to him.

Noah and Kelly became public last August, after they had been quietly dating for several months.

The two were first snapped together in September in New York. A couple months later, a source told ET that the pair had been house hunting in Los Angeles. However, another source told ET in May of this year that the pair had decided to call things off because "their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart."

The split didn't last long and by June they rekindled their romance. A source told ET at the time, "Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day."

"They're spending more time together and are both happy. Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other," the source said.