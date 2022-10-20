Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'

Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month.

Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.

News of the special comes on the heels of Noah announcing that he will be officially ending his reign as host of The Daily Show in December.

The 38-year-old announced he would be leaving as host on Sept. 29, revealing in a special message that on his seventh anniversary with the series, "One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the night, and even today, waking up was a feeling of gratitude."

He continued, "There's so many people who make this thing come together. And I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It's been wild. It's been truly wild."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Noah emphasized his decision to leave while he's still "good" and "loved."

"I don't take anything for granted anymore. I don't believe that life is a given. I don't assume that things will come to me," he added. "And so, I just go, 'This is it, this is the time.' And leave when people say, 'Why are you leaving?' Because imagine if it was the other way around? I go like, 'I'm leaving' and people are like, 'Yeah, yeah.'"

As for what the comedian plans to do next, he plans on keeping it simple. "Everything," he responded gleefully. "I'm so excited to do everything."

Noah's final episode of The Daily Show will air on Dec. 8.

I Wish You Would premieres on Netflix on Nov. 22.