Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly 'Missed Each Other,' Are 'Taking Things Day by Day' After Brief Split, Source Says

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are trying to make things work. The pair have seemingly rekindled their romance after previously calling it quits last month.

A source tells ET, "Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day."

"They're spending more time together and are both happy," the source says. "Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other."

The pair called things off mid-May, but have since been spotted spending time together in New York City. Over the weekend, the two were reportedly spotted strolling around the Big Apple and riding bikes together.

The pair also grabbed a bite to eat on Sunday evening at Sushi Azabu in the Tribeca neighborhood of NYC, as seen in photos published byTMZ.

Noah and Kelly's relationship became public last August, after they had been quietly dating for several months. In September, Noah, 37, and Kelly, 40, were photographed publicly for the first time together while walking into the TV personality's NYC apartment. A source told ET back in November that the pair had been house hunting together in Los Angeles.

However, another source told ET in May that the pair had decided to call things off because "their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart."

According to the source, Kelly has been "leaning on friends, traveling and keeping busy since their split," while Noah "has been doing his own thing too."

The same weekend that news broke that they'd broken up, Noah reportedly spent the weekend partying with David Grutman and DJ Steve Aoki in Miami, Florida.