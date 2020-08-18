Travis Scott Opens Up About Raising Stormi With Kylie Jenner Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Travis Scott couldn't be happier to be a dad, and he's doing everything in his power to make sure his baby girl is raised to the best of his ability.

The 28-year-old rapper covers the September issue of GQ, and in his accompanying interview with the magazine, he opens up about what it's like raising his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Kylie Jenner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott marvels. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

When asked if becoming a father has changed his relationship with his own parents at all, he says, "No, not at all, man,"

"It's actually cool, because now we have things to relate on, right?" he explains. "Just raising a daughter. I'm always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid."

Adrienne Raquel

The theme of the issue (and all 21 global editions of GQ) is "Change Is Good," which aims to share what change means in various countries.

"Seeing what's going on in the world is keeping me motivated," Scott says. "Figuring out ways to make it better, that's really keeping me motivated. And whether it's with music, or whether it's trying to go change stuff in the inner city -- I'm just trying to turn it up on all levels."

As for the continued fight against racial injustice and police brutality, Scott tells the outlet, "It's a point where there has to be some acknowledgment, like, 'This s**t is not cool.'"

"We've been through this for how many years?" he adds. "It's a fight that we've been fighting for, and it seems no one wants to give us this result we've been looking for -- for years -- and our voices need to be heard."

In another portion of the interview, Scott also briefly addresses how he feels about his "Wash Us in the Blood" collaborator, Kanye West, running for president.

"Everyone's entitled to their own [opinion]. I just tell him how I feel. How people feel about this s**t," he shares. "That's my big bro."

