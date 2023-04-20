Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian for Posting 'More of My Kids Than Her Own'

Shanna Moakler is once again calling out her ex, Travis Barker's, wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Moakler, 48, who shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Barker, dissed the 44-year-old reality star in the comments of a recent Instagram post.

A fan remarked on a recent selfie of Moakler, writing, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He's been through Hell' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me.' #parentalalienationawareness." Moakler replied to the comment, writing, "She post[s] more of my kids then her own, lol."

Kardashian is mom to son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in multiple ceremonies last year. The PDA-happy couple recently documented their nuptials for the Hulu wedding special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and appeared on the reality series, Meet the Barkers. In addition to Landon and Alabama, Barker considers Moakler's daughter, Atiana, whom she had with Oscar De La Hoya, to be his own as well. All three kids attended the couple's wedding in Positano, Italy.

At the time of their nuptials in Italy, Moakler issue a statement to ET, saying, "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana and Landon had the opportunity to see Italy."

In February 2022, Moakler claimed in a statement to ET that she had no resentment toward her ex and his new love, noting, "I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not."