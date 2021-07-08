Travis Barker Wishes Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope a Happy Birthday

Travis Barker is sending Kourtney Kardashian's daughter birthday wishes! The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to celebrate Penelope Disick's 9th birthday.

In the adorable clip, Penelope excitedly plays drums, as Kourtney laughs and watches on. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!!!" Travis wrote alongside the celebratory video.

Kourtney shares the birthday girl, as well as sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the musician is dad to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney's boyfriend wasn't the only person to show their love for Penelope on social media. The proud mom did, too. The Poosh founder was busy reposting pics of Penelope to her Instagram Story. She also shared one photo of her own, which showed a sleeping Penelope snuggled up to her.

"Slept with her since the day she was born and today she is 9," Kourtney wrote.

Kourtney also shared a video of Barker giving Penelope a drum lesson. "My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9 🥺🥺🥰🎈My life is sooooo much better because of you," she wrote on Instagram.

Scott Disick also shared a sweet post on Instagram.

"My life my love my everything," he began. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Penelope's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, shared a sweet selfie with the tot, writing, "just like that…. She’s NINE."

Meanwhile, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner posted a stunning black-and-white pic of herself with Kourtney and Penelope, as well as other pics of and with her granddaughter.

"Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope!" Kris captioned the pic. "You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special!"

"Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us!" the proud grandma continued. "I am so proud of you every single day.. you are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so so much XOXO Lovey."

