Travis Barker Shows His Appreciation for Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Pic

Travis Barker is a big fan of his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian's, thirst traps. The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer couldn't help but comment on the 41-year-old reality star's recent vacation pic.

After returning from her family's girls trip to Turks and Caicos in honor of Stormi Webster's third birthday, Kourtney had fun posting several bikini photos to social media.

On Tuesday, the mother of three shared a photo of herself in an orange bikini posing on a beach chair and looking out at the ocean.

"Orange you glad I’m still posting trip pics? 🧡" she captioned the post.

Barker commented, "Yesssss."

This comment comes after Kardashian reacted to Barker's throwback video of him performing with his first band, Feeble. The clip was more than 15 years old and the reality star simply wrote, "Wow."

ET recently confirmed that the longtime friends are officially dating.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," a source previously told ET. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."