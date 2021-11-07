Tracy Morgan Makes Surprise Cameo on 'SNL'

Surprise! Tracy Morgan paid a visit on Saturday Night Live in the closing moments of one of the sketches -- and it was a welcomed injection of energy into the late night show.

The former cast member dropped by for a very brief cameo during the bathroom sketch, where he played an unnamed men's room attendant. The sketch featured Bowen Yang, Chris Redd and guest host Kieran Culkin as co-workers who unexpectedly blurt things out they'd normally never say while in the bathroom.

It begins to go downhill when the trio start having slight mental breakdowns in the bathroom as things go awry -- from the automated sinks not working correctly to Culkin confessing he only came into the bathroom to avoid working.

When featured player Andrew Dismukes enters the bathroom and asks if they all have summer plans, he too begins to go down a spiral. "Why would they? It's November. We're months away from the summertime," his inner monologue reveals.

Enter their boss, who makes awkward conversation as he does his business at the urinal. His true confession? "I killed a man in 2012. I didn't even do a good job hiding the body," he secretly confesses. "Although I'm a free man, the guilt I carry is worse than any cell. But in here, I forget who I am and what I've done." Sounding like a real identity crisis there.

Seconds later, just as things were about to get even more uncomfortable, Morgan made his presence known as he stopped out of one of the bathroom stalls.

"I dropped a bomb!" he proudly announces, before twisting the knife on the boss man just a little deeper. "And this dude killed my brother!"

But whatever stays in the men's room stays in the men's room!

Morgan was a cast member on SNL from 1996 to 2003, and has hosted twice.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For more, watch below.