Tracee Ellis Ross Reacts to Being Called the 'Poster Child' for Single Women

If there's one thing Tracee Ellis Ross is, it's comfortable in her own skin. The 48-year-old actress looks stunning on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's November issue where she opens up about loving herself and living life on her own terms.

The Black-ish star, who has never had a high-profile romance nor been married, talks about living for herself.

“I didn’t see enough examples of different versions of how a woman can find happiness and joy and power and sensuality, sexuality, all of that, without it being through the lens of how I’m seen by a man," she explains. "People are like, ‘You’re the poster child for being single.’ And I was like, ‘Great.’ But what I would prefer is that I’m the poster child for living my life on my terms. And that there’s a version of that for everyone."

Ross adds, "I don’t live my life for other people. I just totally live it for me. This is something that has really solidified itself into an unbreakable, unshakable foundation in the last four or five years.”

Renell Medrano/'Harper's Bazaar'

Finding out who she is has been a "really long journey" for the sitcom star.

"I tried being small and feeling things in little ways. It took me a long time to get to know myself, to accept myself, and even on some days to really like and love myself," she says. "And then it took me a whole other load of years to have the courage to actually live in the world as that person. And it’s been trial and error, chewing on ground glass. It’s been a hard-earned journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance."

As she ages, Ross is finding more and more beauty in herself.

“I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been. And when I say that, I mean I feel the most myself," she says.

Ross recently opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about her struggles saying goodbye to Black-ish after eight seasons.

"I don't know [how we'll make it through]," she said while at the 2021 Emmy Awards. "I can tell you I drove off the lot the other day crying. ...We're a family. We've been working with this incredible group of people for eight years now."